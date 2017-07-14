Skagit River extends sockeye fishery season

The Skagit River will remain open through July 21 after it was previously scheduled to close July 16 for the season.
The extension was granted after having a sufficient number of sockeye return to the area, which allowed fish managers to revise the date.
All rules that were in effect from June 1-July 15 on the Skagit River from the Washington State Route 536 bridge in Mount Vernon upstream to Gilligan Creek will remain in effect throughout the extension.
RIVERS
Skykomish: Steelhead fishing has been slow in the area. Anglers are working hard to hit their limits.
Auburn: Auburn Sports & Marine says anglers are catching a few steelhead and trout, but for the most part fishing has been slow. Nightcrawlers or spinners have been the most effective method here.
Wynoochie: Fishing has been slow in the area. With the low tides, anglers are managing to catch only a few steelhead if they're lucky. Jiggs, eggs or sand shrimp bait patterns are working well.
Yakima: Rainbow trout are being caught in the morning and late evening when there is shade out on the water. Dry flies are being used in the mornings and nymph fishing during the evenings.
SALTWATER
Point Defiance: The Point Defiance Boathouse Marina staff says salmon fishing in the area has been picking up a bit, but overall slow for chinook.
South Sound: If you're looking to fish for blackmouth, this is the place you want to be. Most anglers are finding success by trolling with herring.
North Sound: Marine Area 9 will open up on Sunday, and they are anticipating a good outing. Tulalip bubble continues to be a good source for anglers fishing for king salmon.
Gig Harbor: The Gig Harbor Fly Shop says kings, pinks and coho salmon are starting to show up in the area, which continues to be a reliable source for cutthroat. More salmon should show up in the next couple weeks. Flies and bait fish imitations are working well.
LAKES
American: Two anglers caught a couple trout just off the dock ranging between 12-14 inches. Other than that, fishing has been slow.
Spanaway: Great place to fish for trout. Anglers are catching their limits within two hours. Anglers fishing for perch in the area are using a worm with a bobber or trolling with a Wedding Ring.
Mineral: Fishing for trout has been good for anglers in this area. Everybody is catching their limit quickly. Worms with a marshmallow or PowerBait have the fish biting.
