Anglers allowed to keep two chinook salmon off Westport

Beginning Saturday, July 22, anglers fishing in Westport (Area 2) will be allowed to keep up to two chinook as part of their daily limit.
This motion was set in place after finding out the fishery had a sufficient amount chinook remaining to increase the daily limit from one to two. Through July 16, anglers had caught 7.3 percent (1,553 fish) of the 21,400 chinook guideline for Marine Area 2.
Anglers fishing Marine Area 2 must still release any wild coho salmon.
LAKES
American: Bill’s Boathouse owner David Anderson said fishing in the area has been slow and sporadic. Green or yellow PowerBait has the fish biting on a good day.
Spanaway: Anglers are easily meeting limits on trout. There are coastal cutthroat running up to about 18 inches out there. Still fishing for rainbow has been good. Anglers are using worms with a bobber or PowerBait off the bottom with a five-foot leader.
Harts: Anglers are jigging for crappie and bringing in baskets full of them. Trout, bass and bluegill perch have been being caught using nightcrawlers and rubber frogs or lizards.
Mineral: Anglers have had success fishing for trout. Worms with a marshmallow or PowerBait have the fish biting.
SALTWATER
Point Defiance Boathouse Marina: Staffer Tom Cromie said that salmon fishing in the area has been good. Mostly chinook ranging from eight to 15 pounds. Anglers are finding the most success in the Clay Banks area. Dungeness crabbing has picked up as well.
South Sound: Fishing in the area has been pretty fair. Johnson’s Point and Tolmie State Park have been the most active for anglers. If you’re looking to fish for blackmouth, this may be where you find the most success. Anglers are getting good returns by trolling with herring and using spoons and plugs.
North Sound: Last week Marine Area 9 opened up to the public, and so far it has been a great spot for anglers fishing for salmon. Port Angeles and Neah Bay have also proven to be a good destination. People are using flashers with a variety of different spoons or trolling with herring.
Gig Harbor Fly Shop: Salmon fishing in the area has been slower than usual due to the lack of rain. In the Narrows, anglers are jigging and mooching for the kings.
RIVERS
Wynoochee: Walt Harvey, an employee at Verle’s Sports Center & Marine, said fishing has been hit or miss in the area. Low tides have anglers managing to catch only a few steelhead, if they’re lucky. Jiggs, eggs or sand shrimp bait patterns are working well.
Yakima: Anglers are still catching trout in the morning and late evening when there is shade on the water. Dry flies are being used in the mornings and nymph fishing takes place during the evenings.
