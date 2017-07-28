Anglers may keep two chinook in Marine Area 10

Beginning Saturday July 29, anglers fishing in Marine Area 10 (Seattle/Bremerton area) will be able to keep two chinook.
Preliminary estimates indicate that anglers have caught 227, or 10 percent of the chinook quota of 2,166 fish for Marine Area 10. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife anticipates that sufficient quota remains to allow the fishery to run through Aug.15.
Chum, wild chinook and wild coho must still be released.
SALTWATER
Point Defiance Boathouse Marina: The Point Defiance Boathouse Marina staffer Tom Cromie said that the salmon fishing in the area has been on the slow side. But there are still fish coming through. A mixture of chinook, coho and a few pinks. Salmon derby coming up on Aug. 5.
South Sound: Cathy Zittel, a joint owner of Zittel’s Johnson’s Point Marina, says that fishing in the area has been good in the late evenings. Henderson Inlet and Johnson’s Point have been the most active for anglers. If you’re looking to fish for blackmouth, this may be where you find the most success. Anglers are trolling with herring, using spoons and plugs.
North Sound: Ted’s Sports Center employee Mike Chamberlain said that Area 9 (Admiralty Inlet) has been doing well in the chinook fishery. This could be the last weekend that Area 9 is open because it’s nearing its quota. Chamberlain said he expects a good turnout this weekend.
Gig Harbor Fly Shop: Salmon fishing has been consistent lately, said Dave Thomas, an employee at the Gig Harbor Fly Shop. Anglers should hit the water early in the day when it’s cool out for best results. Cutthroat fishing has continued to thrive.
RIVERS
Skykomish: This area has been spotty. Steelhead have been available but anglers are working hard to get them. There are some kings in the mouth of the Wallace.
Green River: Auburn Sports and Marine employer Ryan Anderton said anglers are putting in lots of work to catch rainbow trout. They are also having to cover a lot of water for steelhead. Spoons or spinners have been the most effective.
Yakima: Keo’s Fly Shop employee Bob Miller said anglers are still catching trout in the morning and late evening when there is shade out on the water. Dry flies are being used in the mornings and nymph fishing during the evenings.
LAKES
American: Fishing in the area has continued to be very slow. It can be a hit or miss out there, and anglers have not been catching their limits. Green or yellow powerbait has the fish biting on a good day.
Spanaway: Spanaway Lake Boat House employee Bud Herlitzka said anglers are finding nice rainbow southeast side of the lake. Anglers are using worms with a bobber or powerbait off the bottom with a 5-foot leader. Limits are being met, but anglers have had to work a little harder this last week. Some browns have been up to 18 inches in length.
Harts: Anglers are jigging for crappie and bringing in baskets full of them. Trout, bass and bluegill perch have been being caught out using nightcrawlers and rubber frogs or lizards.
Terrence Holmes: tholmes@thenewstribune.com
Comments