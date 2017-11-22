State approves evening razor clam dig for four beaches

A four-day razor clam dig allowing access to four beaches was approved Wednesday by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The dig starts Dec. 1 at Copalis. Digging will also be allowed Dec. 2 and 4 at Long Beach, Twin Harbors and Mocrocks and Dec. 3 at Long Beach Twin Harbors and Copalis.
Digging is allowed after noon with low tides at 4:42 p.m. on Dec. 1, 5:29 p.m. on Dec. 2, 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 3 and 7:02 p.m. on Dec. 4. State officials urge diggers to carry a lantern. The best digging usually occurs an hour or two before low tide.
Those 15 or older must have a license to harvest razor clams. Licenses are available at fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov.
Another dig is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 31. January and February digs have not yet been scheduled.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
