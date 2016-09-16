Hot-shooting Sun scorches Wings, 107-74

Connecticut Sun's Courtney Williams, right, shoots as Dallas Wings' Karima Christmas defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Uncasville, Conn.
Jessica Hill
AP Photo
Connecticut Sun's Jonquel Jones blocks a shot attempt by Dallas Wings' Skylar Diggins, center, as Sun's Jasmine Thomas, right, defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Uncasville, Conn.
Jessica Hill
AP Photo
Dallas Wings' Odyssey Sims is stopped by Connecticut Sun's Camille Little, left, as Sun's Alyssa Thomas, right, defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Uncasville, Conn.
Jessica Hill
AP Photo
Connecticut Sun's Jonquel Jones, center, battles for a rebound against Dallas Wings' Jordan Hooper, left, Courtney Paris, bottom center, and Theresa Plaisance, right, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Uncasville, Conn.
Jessica Hill
AP Photo
Connecticut Sun's Courtney Williams reacts after making a 3-point basket during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Uncasville, Conn.
Jessica Hill
AP Photo
Dallas Wings' Karima Christmas, right, dribbles around Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Uncasville, Conn.
Jessica Hill
AP Photo
Dallas Wings' Erin Phillips, left, fouls Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Uncasville, Conn.
Jessica Hill
AP Photo
Connecticut Sun's Asia Taylor, front, is fouled by Dallas Wings' Theresa Plaisance during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Uncasville, Conn.
Jessica Hill
AP Photo
Dallas Wings' Theresa Plaisance shoots as Connecticut Sun's Chiney Ogwumike defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Uncasville, Conn.
Jessica Hill
AP Photo
Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller watches play during the first half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Uncasville, Conn.
Jessica Hill
AP Photo
Dallas Wings coach Fred Williams gestures during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Uncasville, Conn.
Jessica Hill
AP Photo
