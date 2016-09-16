Descalso caps 3-run rally in 9th as Rockies beat Padres 8-7

Pinch-hitter Daniel Descalso lined a game-winning single off the center-field wall in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Colorado Rockies rallied past San Diego Padres 8-7 on Friday night.
DJ LeMahieu had three hits to raise his batting average to .349. He is tied with Washington's Daniel Murphy for the lead in the NL batting race.
The Rockies trailed 7-5 entering the ninth against closer Brandon Maurer (0-5) after hail and rain in the top of the inning forced a 38-minute delay.
LeMahieu started the comeback with a one-out double and Carlos Gonzalez singled him home one out later. Pinch-hitter David Dahl and Nick Hundley each singled to left to tie it.
Descalso worked the count full before lining a fastball over the head of Travis Jankowski to score Dahl from third.
Adam Ottavino (1-2) got one out for the win.
Wil Myers and Luis Sardinas homered for San Diego.
The Padres were playing a day after Major League Baseball suspended general manager A.J. Preller for 30 days without pay for failing to disclose medical information when pitcher Drew Pomeranz was traded to the Boston Red Sox in July.
San Diego manager Andy Green said before Friday's game the suspension has been tough on him.
"It has been hard over the last couple of days," Green said. "The people I care about on a personal level that I respect immensely are having their names dragged through the mud right now."
Green said he was never alerted to any medical issue with regard to Pomeranz that would have prevented him from pitching.
"He made 17 starts for us and threw 18 times. He never missed a start. Never missed a throwing session between starts," Green said. "There was never a point in time when (pitching coach) Darren Balsley came to me and said, 'Hey you need to be worried about Drew Pomeranz.' Never did my trainers say anything about being concerned about Drew Pomeranz."
The Padres took control early Friday but couldn't hold on. Myers hit a two-run homer in the first, his 25th, to get them on the board. After Colorado's four-run second, San Diego responded with a three-run third to take a 5-4 lead.
The Padres added a run in the fifth and Sardinas led off the sixth with a homer off starter Tyler Chatwood.
Chatwood had two hits, including an RBI single in the second, but continued to struggle at home.
LeMahieu has reached base in 32 straight games.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Padres: INF Yangervis Solarte was sent home to deal with a family issue.
UP NEXT
The Padres will send RHP Edwin Jackson (4-5, 5.32) to the mound against Rockies rookie RHP Jon Gray (9-8, 4.69) on Saturday.
