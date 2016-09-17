Sports

September 17, 2016 8:28 PM

Davidson rolls in first half, beats Livingstone 38-12

DAVIDSON, N.C.

Stockton McGuire accounted for two touchdowns and Davidson did all its scoring in the first half and rolled to a 38-12 victory over Division II Livingstone on Saturday night.

McGuire had a 6-yard touchdown run on the Wildcats' second play of offense, and then threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Derek Jones later in the first quarter. McGuire was 9 of 22 for 124 yards passing, and Keylan Brown added an 8-yard touchdown run.

The Wildcats defense forced four first-half turnovers and accounted for two more scores. Thomas Sykes returned a fumble 20 yards for a touchdown, and Preston Grase scored on a 43-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Bryan Digsby threw for 201 yards on 18-of-37 passing, including an 8-yard TD pass to Andrew Gamble midway through the fourth quarter.

