WNBA Capsules

Tamika Catchings scored 16 points in her final regular-season WNBA game and the Indiana Fever locked up the No. 5 playoff seed with 83-60 victory over the Dallas Wings on Sunday.
Catchings received a standing ovation when she left the game with 1:33 left in the fourth quarter. She played all of her 15 seasons with Indiana, finishing her WNBA career second in points, first in rebounds and first in steals.
During the first quarter, Catchings became the first WNBA player to make 2,000 free throws.
WNBA career scoring leader Tina Thompson was on hand to show her support and former Pacers great Reggie Miller received cheers when the video screen showed him wearing one of the special game-day editions of Catchings' shooting shirt.
The Fever (17-17) tied the Atlanta Dream for fifth place in the overall standings and earned the higher seed by virtue of a 2-1 edge in the season series. Indiana will host Phoenix, for a single-elimination game in the first round.
Karima Christmas led the Wings (11-23) with 12 points.
STORM 88, SKY 75
SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 18 points, Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis added 16 and the Storm clinched the seventh seed in the WNBA playoffs with a victory over the Sky.
Seattle will play at Atlanta in the opening round of the playoffs. Stewart also grabbed 11 rebounds, including her 277th defensive one of the season to pass Lisa Leslie's WNBA record of 276 set in 2004.
Sue Bird had 14 points and five assists for Seattle (16-18). The Storm needed to win to secure the seed after Phoenix beat the San Antonio Stars earlier. The Mercury will be the No. 8 seed.
Jamierra Faulkner and Jessica Breland each scored 14 points for Chicago (18-16), which has a first-round bye.
MERCURY 81, STARS 65
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Diana Taurasi had all of her 18 points in the first half and the Mercury beat the Stars.
Phoenix (16-18) will be the eighth seed in the playoffs and play at Indiana in the first round.
The Mercury pulled away with a 10-1 run to end the second quarter ahead 45-33. The Stars (7-27) closed within 64-58 late in the third, but the Mercury went on a 12-0 run to lead by 18 with 6:52 left in the game.
Brittney Griner scored 11 of her 15 points after halftime, Candice Dupree added 12 points and DeWanna Bonner 10.
Monique Currie led San Antonio with 19 points. Moriah Jefferson scored 16 and Haley Peters added 11.
The game marked the end of San Antonio coach Dan Hughes' career as well as center Jayne Appel-Marinelli.
SUN 87, MYSTICS 78
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jonquel Jones had 21 points and seven rebounds and the Sun closed the regular season with a victory over the Mystics.
The Sun (14-20) scored 10 straight to lead 81-70 with 5:33 left in the fourth quarter. The Mystics (13-21) responded with four straight points but got no closer.
Alyssa Thomas added 16 points and 10 rebounds, Jasmine Thomas had 14 points with a career-high 10 assists, and Chiney Ogwumike had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Washington had the first third-quarter lead of more than four points at 62-57 with 3:32 left in the period. But Connecticut had a 9-0 run and finished the quarter up 71-65.
Emma Meesseman and Stefanie Dolson had 18 points each to lead the Mystics. Kahleah Copper had 15, Tierra Ruffin-Pratt 13 and Tayler Hill 10.
Comments