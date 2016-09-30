Marlins tame Harper, Nationals for 7-4 win

Christian Yelich homered and Dee Gordon's infield single in the sixth inning scored the go-ahead run as the Miami Marlins beat the NL East champion Washington Nationals 6-4 on Friday night.
The game began following a 1 hour, 43 minute rain delay. The series opener came a day after a memorial service in Florida for Jose Fernandez. The Marlins ace died in a boating accident Sunday.
Washington entered its final series of the season with a two-game lead on the Los Angeles Dodgers for home field advantage in the NL Division Series. Los Angeles played at San Francisco on Friday night.
Anthony Rendon and Stephen Drew hit back-to-back home runs for Washington in a four-run fourth after Miami scored twice in the top of the inning for a 4-0 lead.
Bryce Harper went 0 for 4 with four strikeouts in his return to the Nationals lineup after sitting out the previous four days with a left thumb injury.
Miami used five relievers including Mike Dunn (6-1). A.J. Ramos pitched the ninth for his 40th save.
Sammy Solis (2-4) allowed one run in 1 1/3 innings for Washington.
The Nationals honored Fernandez with a pregame video montage, by placing his No. 16 behind the pitcher's mound and his jersey in their dugout. A mutual tipping of the caps across the field between players from both teams occurred as well.
Neither starting pitcher went beyond four innings and both allowed four runs. Two runs off A.J. Cole, the first of eight pitchers for Washington, were unearned.
Cole, who lasted three innings, is awaiting appeal of his five-game suspension for throwing behind Pittsburgh's Jung Ho Kang on Sunday.
Miami's Andrew Cashner unraveled in the fourth, allowing five hits and one walk. Jose Loboton's RBI double and Trea Turner's run-scoring single in the fourth tied the game 4-4.
Yelich drove in two runs. Justin Bour had a double and two RBI singles. He scored on the hustling Gordon's single off Oliver Perez.
Rendon became the sixth National with at least 20 home runs this season. The 1965 Milwaukee Braves, 2003 Atlanta Braves and 2016 St. Louis Cardinals, who reached the mark later Friday, are the only other NL teams in history with six 20-plus homers.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Marlins: Manager Don Mattingly said LHP Adam Conley, who came off the DL on Monday to throw three shutout innings, will be available the last two days of the season. Conley missed more than six weeks with a finger injury.
Nationals: 2B Daniel Murphy (glute muscle), who last began a game on Sept. 17, isn't expected back in the starting lineup until Game 1 of the NLDS.
UP NEXT
Marlins LHP Wei-Yin Chen (5-4, 5.02) is set to face Nationals RHP Tanner Roark (15-10, 2.86), who needs a win to set a career-high.
