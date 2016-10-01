Briscoe throws 7 TDs, Sam Houston drills S.F. Austin 63-28

Jeremiah Briscoe threw for a career-high 438 yards and a school-record seven touchdowns as Sam Houston State scorched Stephen F. Austin 63-28 to win the 91st Battle of the Piney Woods on Saturday.
Briscoe, whose previous high was 369 yards, threw for 344 yards and five scores in the first half. The junior has passed for 300-plus yards in all four games this year.
Nathan Stewart hauled in five of Briscoe's tosses for 183 yards and two touchdowns and Yedidiah Louis grabbed seven for 119 yards and two scores. Remus Bulmer led all rushers with 119 yards on 14 carries.
The victory gave SHSU coach K.C. Keeler his 200th career victory.
Sam Houston State (4-0, 2-0 Southland Conference) was ahead 35-0 before the Lumberjacks scored in the second quarter. The Bearkats led 42-7 at the break.
Tamrick Pace caught 11 passes for 144 yards and one score to lead SFA (3-2, 2-1).
