McKinnon stirs scoring spree, Wagner tops Sacred Heart 45-20

Matthias McKinnon rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns, and Wagner scored 21 points in the final 3:20 of the first half en route to a 45-20 win over Sacred Heart in the Northeast opener for both teams on Saturday.
Wagner (3-1, 1-0) led 12-6 after the first quarter and added two field goals to lead 18-6 with 10:06 left in the first half. McKinnon ran for a 2-yard score with 3:20 left in the quarter, the first of five touchdowns scored in the short span before break.
Nate Chavious returned the kickoff 99 yards for Sacred Heart (4-1, 0-1). 39 seconds later, Alex Thomson hit John Williams for a 50-yard score. Pioneers quarterback RJ Noel found Andrew O'Niel for a 29-yard TD with 1:12 remaining, and Thomson completed a 39-yard pass to Keith Foster 39 seconds before halftime, putting Wagner in front 39-20.
Denzel Knight scored on a 67-yard run in the fourth, the lone score of the second half.
Thomson finished with 276 yards and three scores.
Comments