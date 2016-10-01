NC Central overcomes lightning, Bethune-Cookman in 31-14 win

Malcolm Bell threw for 295 yards and two scores and ran for another to lead North Carolina Central past Bethune-Cookman 31-14 Saturday night in a game that was delayed nearly three hours due to lightning.
The win for North Carolina Central (3-2, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic) snapped a six-game losing streak against Bethune-Cookman. The Eagles hadn't beaten the Wildcats since the first meeting in the series on Sept. 24, 1994.
Jamaruz Thompkins gave Bethune-Cookman (0-4, 0-2) a 7-0 lead after his 17-yard run capped a 10-play, 80-yard drive for the Wildcats.
Bell responded with TD tosses to Khalil Stinson for 25 yards and Glen Calvin for 2 yards to make it 14-7.
Ramone Simpson led North Carolina Central in rushing with 19 carries for 116 yards and a TD. He added 42 yards receiving.
Frank Brown had six receptions for 109 yards and a TD for Bethune-Cookman.
Comments