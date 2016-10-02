NFL Sunday kicks off earlier than usual with London game

This NFL Sunday is about 3 1/2 hours longer than usual thanks to an early start in London.
The Jaguars play the Colts at Wembley Stadium to begin a slate of 13 games Sunday in the fourth week of the season. Jacksonville coach Gus Bradley could be in danger of losing his job with a loss, given higher expectations for the Jags going into this season.
The Patriots play their last game without suspended quarterback Tom Brady, with a chance to move to 4-0 with a win against the Bills. Denver quarterback Trevor Siemian tries to follow up a strong road start last week with another against Tampa Bay, which has been inconsistent and is playing without top running back Doug Martin.
Among five late afternoon games, the Raiders visit Baltimore, one of the league's surprise teams so far this season.
Also playing Sunday: Tennessee at Houston, Detroit at Chicago, Carolina at Atlanta, Seattle at New York Jets, Cleveland at Washington, Los Angeles at Arizona, Dallas at San Francisco, New Orleans at San Diego and Kansas City at Pittsburgh.
