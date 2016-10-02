Sports

October 2, 2016 5:08 PM

Turner Field by the numbers

The Associated Press

A look at Turner Field by the numbers:

First game — April 4, 1997

Last game — Oct. 2, 2016

Braves regular-season record — 951-668

Braves postseason record — 15-23

NL East championships — 10 (1997-2005, 2013)

NL wild card game — 2012

NL Division Series — 1997-2005, 2010, 2013

NL Championship Series — 1997-99, 2001

World Series — 1999

All-Star Game — 2000

World Series championships — None

Rainouts — 18

Total attendance (regular season) — 52,439,513

Largest season attendance — 3,464,488 (1997)

Smallest season attendance — 2,001,392 (2015)

Largest crowd — 54,296 (Oct. 2, 2010 vs. Philadelphia)

Smallest crowd — 12,595 (April 29, 2015 vs. Washington)

No-Hitters — Three (Arizona's Randy Johnson, May 18, 2004, perfect game; Colorado's Ubaldo Jimenez, April 17, 2010; Philadelphia's Cole Hamels, Jake Diekman, Ken Giles and Jonathan Papelbon, Sept. 1, 2014)

Retired Numbers — Greg Maddux (31), Tom Glavine (47), Bobby Cox (6), John Smoltz (29) and Chipper Jones (10).

