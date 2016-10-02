Timberwolves add Ed Pinckney to coaching staff

The Minnesota Timberwolves have added Ed Pinckney as an assistant coach on Tom Thibodeau's staff.
The Wolves announced the move Sunday. Pinckney coached with Thibodeau for five years in Chicago. He returns to Minnesota, where he was an assistant from 2007-09 under Randy Wittman.
Pinckney is highly regarded throughout the league for his work as an assistant and did receive several interviews for head coaching jobs while he was with the Bulls. He comes to the Timberwolves from Denver, where he spent one season under coach Mike Malone.
The Timberwolves have been holding training camp for a week, but it took some time to work through some contractual issues Pinckney had with the Nuggets in order to complete the deal.
Pinckney played in the NBA for 12 seasons.
