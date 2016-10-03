Sports

October 3, 2016

Peng Shuai beats Venus Williams in 1st round of China Open

The Associated Press
BEIJING

Peng Shuai produced the upset of the first round in the China Open on Monday, beating sixth-seeded Venus Williams 7-5, 6-1.

The 30-year-old Chinese wild-card entry broke Williams' serve twice in the second set.

In other matches, top-ranked Angelique Kerber defeated Katerina Siniakova 6-4, 6-4, No. 16 Elina Svitolina beat Tatjana Maria 6-2, 6-2, Daria Gavrilova beat Christina McHale 6-4, 6-4, and fifth-seeded Karolina Pliskova eliminated Lucie Safarova 6-7 (7), 6-1, 6-4.

Defending champion Garbine Muguruza, the French Open champion who is seeded second, beat Yulia Putintseva 6-2, 7-6 (5) in the second round.

"I'm very happy I could close the match in the tiebreak because obviously it was getting tougher and tougher," Muguruza said. "Tiebreaks are moments where it's delicate. You feel a bit more nervous and more tense."

In the men's first round, fifth-seeded David Ferrer beat Pablo Cuevas 6-4, 7-6 (3) and No. 7 Roberto Bautista Agut defeated Australian qualifier John Millman 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

