Dallas Stars at a glance

DALLAS STARS
LAST SEASON: 50-23-9, 109 points. First in Western Conference and Central Division. Lost to St. Louis in West semifinals.
COACH: Lindy Ruff (fourth season, 19th NHL season).
ADDED: D Dan Hamhuis, W Jiri Hudler.
LOST: D Alex Goligoski, D Jason Demers, C Vernon Fiddler, W Valeri Nichushkin, F Colton Sceviour.
PLAYER TO WATCH: Tyler Seguin has been out in preseason with hairline fracture in his heel after missing all but one playoff game last season because of a cut Achilles tendon. He is expected to be ready for the season opener on Oct. 13. Healthy Seguin gives Dallas one of the best scoring tandems in the NHL along with fellow All-Star forward Jamie Benn.
OUTLOOK: If several young defensemen are consistent enough, including budding stars John Klingberg and Stephen Johns, the Stars have the pieces to make a run at their first Stanley Cup title since 1999. Dallas also will have to find a way to make a two-goalie system work with Kari Lehtonen and Antti Niemi. It was effective at times last season but ultimately failed when Lehtonen gave up five goals in the first two periods of a Game 7 loss to the Blues.
Comments