Parker scores 29 points to lead Sparks over Sky

3:41 DBs coach Jimmy Lake previews Oregon Pause

4:24 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' win at NYJ, Russell Wilson's health

3:14 Huskies coach Chris Petersen recaps Stanford win, looks ahead to Oregon

6:26 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on wondrous Russell Wilson, Seahawks win at NYJ

2:53 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' Russell Wilson's marvelous will

3:51 Russell Wilson after his heroics on zero good legs beating NYJ

1:42 Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner on Jets targeting Richard Sherman wasn't smart

1:26 Michael Bennett on getting head-butted by Jets G in Seahawks' win

2:19 Marcus Hamilton, Bonney Lake defense top Stadium

1:35 Woof-woofing it up at Husky Stadium