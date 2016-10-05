Frk, Smith score in 2nd period, Red Wings beat Penguins

Martin Frk and Brendan Smith scored late in the second period to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-2 exhibition victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night.
Gustav Nyquist had a goal and two assists, Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and an assist, and Jared Coreau finished with 30 saves for Detroit.
Carter Rowney and Kris Letang scored earlier in the second period for the defending champion Penguins to tie the score. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 25 shots.
With about 6 seconds left on Chris Kunitz's penalty for hooking, Frk took a pass from Bertuzzi across the front of the goal and, while falling to a knee, fired it past Fleury to give Detroit a 3-2 lead with 4:49 left in the second.
Smith's wrister 2:13 later made it a two-goal game, and Steve Ott's short-handed empty-netter with 17 seconds remaining capped the scoring.
Nyquist and Bertuzzi scored in the first to give Detroit a 2-0 lead.
BEAUVILLER LIFTS ISLANDERS PAST DEVILS
At Newark, New Jersey, Anthony Beauviller scored the tiebreaking goal with 6:40 left in the New York Islanders' 3-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils.
Andrew Ladd and Alan Quine also scored for the Islanders, and Thomas Greiss stopped 19 shots to beat the Devils for the second time in three nights.
Ben Lovejoy and Adam Henrique had goals for New Jersey, and Cory Schneider finished with 30 saves.
Quine got the Islanders on the scoreboard first, snapping a shot past Schneider with 4:42 left in the opening period.
Lovejoy tied it 2:20 later, and Henrique's third of the preseason put the Devils ahead at 8:25 of the second.
Ladd, who signed with New York in the offseason, got his second on the power play to tie it with about 8 1/2 minutes remaining in the middle period.
SKINNER LIFTS HURRICANES PAST SABRES
At Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Jeff Skinner scored in a shootout to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 3-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres.
Roland McKeown and Elias Lindholm gave Carolina a 2-0 lead in regulation. Evander Kane pulled Buffalo within one in the second period and Justin Bailey tied it with a short-handed goal in the third
Sabres center Ryan O'Reilly left because of lower-body injury in the first period. He was making his preseason debut Buffalo after helping Canada win the World Cup of Hockey.
The teams also played Tuesday night in Marquette, Michigan, with Buffalo winning 2-0.
