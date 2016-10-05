FSU-Miami, VT-UNC highlight Week 6 in ACC

Here are some things to watch in the Atlantic Coast Conference for Week 6:
GAME OF THE WEEK: No. 23 Florida State at No. 10 Miami. The latest renewal of one of the ACC's marquee football rivalries matches two teams perhaps headed in opposite directions. The Hurricanes (4-0, 1-0) are rolling under new coach Mark Richt, winning each of their four games by at least two touchdowns. The Seminoles (3-2, 0-2) could use an upset to get their season on track after their defense has allowed at least 35 points to each of the four Bowl Subdivision teams they've faced. "We have to advance," Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher said, "and we have to continue to educate."
BEST MATCHUP: North Carolina passing offense vs. Virginia Tech pass defense. The 17th-ranked Tar Heels are playing a ranked opponent at home for the first time since 2008 and a big reason for their ranking is the play of QB Mitch Trubisky, who has put up three straight 400-yard performances and has thrown for three or more TDs in each game during that stretch. Now comes a test from the 25th-ranked Hokies and Bud Foster's nasty defense, which ranks 10th nationally and third in the ACC against the pass (150.8 yards allowed per game). "Bud Foster's defense is just like it always is every single year," UNC coach Larry Fedora said. "They're stingy, it's tough."
INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Boston College's dominance on defense might be overshadowed by its ineffective offense. The Eagles lead the ACC in both total defense (202 yards allowed per game) and pass defense (124 ypg), allow only 17 points per game and rank second against the run (78 ypg). But the offense is last in points per game at 23.4 and tied for last in yards per game with Georgia Tech at 336.
LONG SHOT: Duke has two upset losses at home already and an improved Army team is capable of making it three. The Black Knights — 4 1/2-point underdogs — rank fifth in the FBS with a turnover margin of plus-1.5 while the Blue Devils have shown an ability to give the ball away. Duke had three turnovers in an upset loss to Wake Forest and gave it away six times — with five interceptions — in last week's loss to Virginia. And Hurricane Matthew could create soggy conditions that make ball security that much tougher.
IMPACT PLAYER: Pittsburgh's Quadree Henderson has been making things happen on special teams. Henderson leads the league in kick returns, averaging 36 yards per attempt, and in all-purpose yards, with an average of 187.4 yards. He'll look to break some more big returns against a Georgia Tech team that ranks in the middle of the pack in kickoff coverage.
---
Compiled by AP Sports Writer Joedy McCreary in Raleigh, North Carolina.
---
Online
AP College Football website: www.collegefootball.ap.org
Comments