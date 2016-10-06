Citadel beats Division II North Greenville 38-14

Cam Jackson ran for 107 yards and a touchdown and undefeated Citadel beat Division II North Greenville 38-14 on Thursday night.
Originally scheduled at Citadel on Saturday, the game was moved up and shifted to North Greenville's Yount Stadium because of the anticipated impact of Hurricane Matthew.
The Bulldogs (5-0) averaged 7 yards per carry and had 559 yards rushing with six ball carriers going for at least 73 yards on the ground.
North Greenville struck first on Will Hunter's 99-yard TD pass to Javon Smith and tied it at 14 in the second quarter when the pair connected for a 90-yarder.
But Jackson's 52-yard run on the next play from scrimmage gave Citadel the lead for good and the Bulldogs added a pair of third-quarter TDs — Dominique Allen's 15-yard keeper and 30-yard TD pass — to make it 35-14.
