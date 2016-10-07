Superstitious baseball fans are freaking out over this playoff series

For years, it’s seemed like the Chicago Cubs would need nothing short of divine intervention to win a World Series. Now, not even that might save Major League Baseball’s most woebegone franchise.
That’s because the Cubs, who finished the 2016 season with the best record in baseball, begin their playoff run against the San Francisco Giants tonight, Oct. 7, 2016. And if it’s October and the year is divisible by two, the Giants don’t lose. Not lately anyway.
In 2010, San Francisco defeated the Texas Rangers to secure its first World Series in 56 years. It was a feel-good moment for a team without much success since it had moved to the West Coast in 1958.
But then, in 2012, the Giants did it again, beating the Detroit Tigers. And again, in 2014, they topped the Kansas City Royals. On social media, murmurs of #EvenYearMagic began to circulate. Then, this year, the Giants scraped their way into the postseason as a wild card, only to promptly win that game Wednesday and set up a series of destiny with the Cubs.
Baseball fans and native Chicagoans are all familiar with the Curse of the Billy Goat, the legendary hex that has saddled the Cubs franchise for years now, preventing them from winning the World Series for more than a century. Hundreds of fans have tried all sorts of bizzare rituals and rites to break the curse, but to no avail.
This year, though, things appeared to have changed. Led by seven All-Star selections and legendary manager Joe Maddon, the Cubbies roared their way to 103 wins, the most in the majors since 2009. No one pitched better than they did, few hit better. They have home-field advantage throughout the postseason.
None of that seems to matter now though. The Giants have one of the best postseason pitchers of all time in Madison Bumgarner and a timely offense. But what’s most frightening to Cubs is that the Giants seem to have divine intervention on their side.
That has Cubs fans freaking out.
Even year Giants vs any year Cubs. Oh god oh god oh god oh god— Total Cubs Move (@TotalCubsMove) October 6, 2016
Stage is set, Cubs vs Giants, even year… I’ll be in the backyard doing some crazy rituals till then. #NLDS #GoCubsGo pic.twitter.com/uLweNQ5kYy— Sam Anderson (@Sam4nd) October 6, 2016
My professional analysis of Cubs-Giants: the Cubs are better in every metric but have you like considered ghosts and magic????— Torque Penderloin (@AndrewCieslak) October 7, 2016
After nearly 11 decades of misery and some unspeakably bad luck, Cubs fans have had any and all confidence beaten out of them. That’s something not even 103 wins can change. Giants fans, meanwhile, have got to be feeling pretty happy considering the team they’re playing.
Sweet dreams, @Cubs. pic.twitter.com/ryg9e0EkBF— San Francisco Giants (@SFGiantsFans) October 7, 2016
The Giants and the Cubs face off Friday night in Chicago at 9 p.m. Eastern time.
