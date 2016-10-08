Blue Jackets top Penguins 5-3 in preseason finale for both

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice and Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3 on Saturday in the preseason finale for both teams.
Matt Calvert had a goal and an assist, Brandon Saad and Boone Jenner also scored, and Alexander Wennberg had two assists.
Kris Letang, Evgeni Malkin and Scott Wilson scored for the Stanley Cup champion Penguins. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 31 shots.
BRUINS SLIP PAST FLYERS
In Boston, Ryan Spooner's breakaway goal 1:48 into overtime lifted the Boston Bruins over the Philadelphia Flyers 1-0.
David Backes' pass led Spooner on a breakaway before he snapped a quick shot past goalie Steve Mason.
Mason made 22 saves.
Tuukka Rask stopped 27 shots.
WINGS SOAR OVER LEAFS
In Detroit, Anthony Mantha's third goal of the preseason with 8:03 left broke a tie and powered the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Detroit led 3-1 after two periods. Gustav Nyquist and Dylan Larkin scored in the first period, and Brendan Smith added a goal late in the second.
Toronto scored twice in a 12-second span to start the third period and tied it 3-3. William Nylander made it 3-2 39 seconds in, and Brooks Laich's first of the exhibition season at 51 seconds drew the game even.
Zach Hyman scored in the second period for Toronto.
Petr Mrazek made 29 saves for Detroit, while Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen stopped 19 of 23 shots.
STAMKOS LEADS LIGHTNING OVER PREDATORS
In Tampa, Florida, Steven Stamkos' three-assist performance helped the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Nashville Predators 5-3.
Nikita Nesterov, Brayden Point, Jonathan Drouin, Tyler Johnson and Ondrej Palat scored for the Lightning, while Tampa Bay goaltenders Ben Bishop and Andrei Vasilevskiy split time in net. Bishop made 14 saves on 16 shots in two periods, and Vasilevskiy stopped seven of eight shots in the third.
Pekka Rinne allowed all five Lightning goals on 36 shots.
Craig Smith scored twice for the Predators, and Colin Wilson added a goal.
