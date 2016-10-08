Milstein kicks 5 FGs; Columbia beats Wagner, 15-13

Oren Milstein kicked five field goals to set a school record and help Columbia battle back from a 13-3 first-half deficit and post its first win of the season in its final nonconference game Saturday, knocking off Wagner 15-13.
Columbia limited the Seahawks to 277 yards of total offense and kept Wagner (3-2) out of the end zone in the second half.
The Lions (1-3) relied on the leg of a true-freshman kicker. Milstein connected from 18-yards out to open the scoring, but Wagner answered with a 38-yard field goal by Alex Cooper and a 47-yard pass from Alex Thompson to Matthias McKinnon to take a 10-3 lead. Cooper added a late 32-yard field goal in the first half to make it 13-3.
Milstein connected on a 33-yarder with :03 left in the first half, then drilled kicks from 39- and 18- and 36-yards out in the second half. The last was the game-winner.
Comments