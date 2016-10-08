Sports

October 8, 2016 7:37 PM

Rehknow's FG as time expires lifts Idaho past ULM 34-31

The Associated Press
MONROE, La.

Austin Rehkow's fourth field goal, a 27-yarder as time expired, lifted Idaho to a 34-31 win over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday night.

Rehkow scored the first nine points of the game as the Vandals (3-3, 1-1 Sun Belt) raced to a 16-0 lead after one quarter before the Warhawks (1-4, 0-2) rallied.

Louisiana-Monroe tied the game at 31 with 2:28 to play as Garrett Smith took advantage of an Idaho blitz and broken coverage for a 30-yard touchdown pass to Ajalen Holley. However the Vandals replied with a six-play drive, highlighted by Aaron Duckworth's 40-yard run. Duckworth finished with 121 yards and a touchdown, which made it 24-7 early in the second quarter, on 16 carries.

Smith scored on a 6-yard run and hooked up with Xavier Brown on a 44-yard score to cut the deficit to 24-21 at the half.

After a field goal tied it in the third quarter, Matt Linehan and Jordan Frysinger hooked up on a 71-yard score to make it 31-24.

Smith threw for 302 yards but was intercepted three times.

