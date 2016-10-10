Bumgarner's shutout streak ends on Arrieta's 3-run homer

Madison Bumgarner's 24-inning postseason scoreless streak ended in startling fashion Monday night when Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta hit a three-run homer off the San Francisco Giants ace.
Arrieta connected in the second inning in Game 3 of the NL Division Series. Chicago was trying to sweep the best-of-five matchup.
Arrieta sent a 1-2 pitch into the left-field bleachers at AT&T Park.
Bumgarner pitched a four-hit shutout in the wild-card game last Wednesday to beat the New York Mets on the road. The lefty was the MVP of the 2014 World Series.
Arrieta called Bumgarner great but "beatable" leading up to the marquee pitching matchup. Arrieta is the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner. He also hit .262 this season with two home runs.
