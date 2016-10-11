Sports

October 11, 2016 5:28 PM

Ricketts donates another $100,000 to death penalty campaign

The Associated Press
LINCOLN, Neb.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has given another $100,000 to a ballot campaign seeking to reinstate the death penalty after lawmakers abolished the punishment over his veto last year.

The contribution disclosed Tuesday brings the governor's total donation to $300,000 since Nebraskans for the Death Penalty launched its statewide ballot drive. The group had raised more than $1.2 million as of last week.

Despite the contribution, death penalty opponents outraised supporters with nearly $2.7 million in contributions.

Ricketts says the death penalty remains a critical public safety tool, and his contribution will help raise awareness among voters.

The death penalty opposition group Retain a Just Nebraska reported donations from more than 2,600 people, including $10,000 from the late Democratic philanthropist Dick Holland and $500 from actress Susan Sarandon.

