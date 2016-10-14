NWC game day previews: PLU hosts Whitworth for homecoming; UPS has road night game

PUGET SOUND (2-2, 0-2 NWC) AT GEORGE FOX UNIVERSITY (1-3, 1-1)
7 p.m. Saturday, Stoffer Family Stadium, Newberg, Oregon
Series: UPS leads, 2-0. The Loggers won the initial matchup in Newberg, 33-14, in 2014. Last season, they eked out a 43-35 win in Tacoma.
What to watch for: Even without standout skill-position threats, the Bruins give defensive coordinators more to think about during the week or preparation than any team in the Northwest Conference. Formation-wise, they will line up with three tight ends on one play, then spread out with five wide receivers on the next. GFU quarterback George Schroeder (72-129, 936 yards, five touchdowns; 216 rushing yards) is mature enough to make it all work. … GFU likes to play its secondary deeper than most, daring teams to take underneath routes. The encouraging thing about the Loggers’ offense in last week’s 56-32 loss at Whitworth, is that three of their scoring drives were 10 plays or longer. UPS quarterback Hans Fortune (133-213, 1,497 yards, 15 TDs) has thrown at least two touchdowns in 11 of his 14 career starts.
What’s at stake: With the Loggers’ conference title hopes all but gone, they just want to get back to winning football against a solid team.
TNT pick: UPS, 37-34.
Todd Milles: tmilles@thenewstribune.com
WHITWORTH UNIVERSITY (4-1, 2-0 NWC) AT PACIFIC LUTHERAN (3-1, 2-0)
1 p.m. Saturday, Sparks Stadium, Puyallup
Series: PLU leads, 51-20. The Lutes had a five-game winning streak snapped last season by the Pirates’ 32-7 victory at the Pine Bowl. Whitworth’s last triumph in Puyallup came in 2008 — 40-29. At one point, the Lutes held a 32-game winning streak (1966-2000).
What to watch for: With heavy rain and wind coming to the area Saturday, this feels like a game where the rushing attacks can take over. On paper, the Pirates would seem to have an edge with tailback Duke DeGaetano (69 carries, 436 yards, NWC-best 11 touchdowns), who also is a receiving threat. But the Lutes rushed for a season-high 225 yards in last week’s 30-10 win at Willamette. And they get it done with running backs Marc Gallant (48 carries, 235 yards) and Darin Hardgrove, and quarterback Cole Chandler. Gallant and Hardgrove have done damage in between the tackles, giving PLU’s ground game a real power element. The Lutes’ defense has been fantastic this season, leading the NWC in points allowed (12.3 per game), and second in total defense (323.3 ypg) and sacks (10).
What’s at stake: Three teams are 2-0 in conference play — and two of them are in this matchup. The Lutes need to win to likely keep pace with Linfield.
TNT pick: PLU, 26-23.
