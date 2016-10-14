Sports

October 14, 2016 8:09 PM

Lindor homers as Indians race past Jays 2-0 in ALCS opener

By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer
CLEVELAND

Francisco Lindor hit a two-run homer and Corey Kluber silenced Toronto's booming bats, giving the Cleveland Indians a 2-0 win over the Blue Jays in Game 1 of the AL Championship Series on Friday night.

Lindor connected in the sixth inning off Marco Estrada and raced around the bases like a track star as the bend-but-don't-break Indians won their fourth straight playoff game in this most unexpected season.

Kluber, Cleveland's solid and stoic ace, pitched 6 1/3 spotless innings before manager Terry Francona turned things over to the Indians' best weapon — their bullpen.

Andrew Miller struck out five of the six batters he faced and Cody Allen got the save with a perfect ninth.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Pete Carroll: Seahawks to make game-time decisions on Chancellor, Clark

View more video

Sports Videos