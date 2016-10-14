Lindor homers as Indians race past Jays 2-0 in ALCS opener

Francisco Lindor hit a two-run homer and Corey Kluber silenced Toronto's booming bats, giving the Cleveland Indians a 2-0 win over the Blue Jays in Game 1 of the AL Championship Series on Friday night.
Lindor connected in the sixth inning off Marco Estrada and raced around the bases like a track star as the bend-but-don't-break Indians won their fourth straight playoff game in this most unexpected season.
Kluber, Cleveland's solid and stoic ace, pitched 6 1/3 spotless innings before manager Terry Francona turned things over to the Indians' best weapon — their bullpen.
Andrew Miller struck out five of the six batters he faced and Cody Allen got the save with a perfect ninth.
Comments