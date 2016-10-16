Steele rallies to win PGA Tour season opener at Safeway Open

Brendan Steele earned redemption at Silverado and won the Safeway Open for his first PGA Tour victory in more than five years.
Steele rallied from four shots behind in the rain Sunday and finished with three straight birdies for a 7-under 65, giving him a one-shot victory over a faltering Patton Kizzire.
A year ago at Silverado, Steele lost the 54-hole lead by shooting 40 on the back nine.
He two-putted from long range on the par-5 16th, holed an 18-foot birdie on the 17th and then made a 7-foot birdie putt on the 18th.
Kizzire struggled to find fairways on the back nine. Needing birdie on the par-5 18th to force a playoff, he missed the green with a 9-iron and failed to chip in for birdie.
