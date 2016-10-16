Sports

October 16, 2016 5:54 PM

Paul Millsap, Tim Hardaway Jr. lead Hawks past Magic

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer

Paul Millsap and Tim Hardaway Jr. each scored 19 points to help the visiting Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic 105-98 on Sunday night in an exhibition game.

Millsap made 7 of 12 shots and had nine rebounds and seven assists for the Hawks (3-2).

Serge Ibaka scored 25 points and Evan Fournier added 22 for the Magic (1-4)

HAWKS: Thabo Sefolosha scored 15 points and made 3 of 4 3-pointers. ... The Hawks shot just 40.9 percent from the field but made 23 of 27 free throws. ... Rookie Taurean Prince scored 13 points in 27 minutes.

MAGIC: Ibaka, in a more significant offensive role in Orlando after having played with Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma City, made 9 of 15 shots. He scored 19 points against Indiana on Friday. ... Bismack Biyombo had 19 rebounds. ... Orlando made just 12 of 24 free throws. Biyombo connected on just 3 of 10.

UP NEXT: The Hawks host New Orleans on Tuesday. The Magic play at the Heat on Tuesday.

