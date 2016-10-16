MLS Capsules

Carlos Ruiz stabbed home Mauro Diaz's flick pass in the 89th minute and FC Dallas moved to the top of the Supporters' Shield table with a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Sunday.
FC Dallas (17-8-8) moved two points ahead of Colorado and eliminated the New York Red Bulls from contention with a game to go. The Sounders (13-14-6) missed a chance to clinch a playoff berth.
Maximiliano Urruti tied it for Dallas in the 79th minute, smashing home a rebound from Matt Hedges' close-range attempt. Nicolas Lodeiro slipped a free kick between Dallas goalkeeper Chris Seitz and the inside post to open the scoring for Seattle in the 41st minute.
GALAXY 1, DYNAMO 0
HOUSTON (AP) — Alan Gordon scored in the 72nd minute and Los Angeles beat Houston to clinch a home game in the knockout round of the MLS Cup playoffs.
The Galaxy (12-6-15) are locked into the No. 3 seed in the West a week ahead of the regular-season finale. Houston (7-14-12) remained in last place in the Western Conference.
UNITED 3, NEW YORK CITY FC 1
WASHINGTON (AP) — Patrick Mullins had a goal and an assist and D.C. United clinched a third consecutive playoff appearance with the victory over New York City FC,
Bobby Boswell and Rob Vincent added goals to help United (11-9-13) win its fourth straight. City (14-10-9) was eliminated from the Supporters' Shield race and fell three points behind the New York Red Bulls for the top seed in the East. David Villa scored for NYCFC, his 22nd of the season.
RED BULLS 3, CREW 2
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Bradley Wright-Phillips scored his 22nd and 23rd goals of the season to break a tie for the Golden Boot lead and New York beat Columbus.
New York (15-9-9) secured a bye in the knockout round after Toronto FC tied Montreal. Columbus (8-13-12) was eliminated from playoff contention Thursday.
Mike Grella also scored for New York. Adam Jahn and Harrison Afful scored for Columbus.
TIMBERS 1, RAPIDS 0
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Fanendo Adi scored on a penalty kick in the 35th minute in Portland's victory over Colorado.
The defending MLS Cup champion Timbers (12-13-8) won their fifth straight at home and pulled even in points with Sporting Kansas City for the sixth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
Colorado (15-6-12) dropped to second in the conference standings behind Dallas.
FIRE 2, REVOLUTION 1
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — David Accam scored in the 80th minute and Chicago eliminated New England from playoff contention .
Chicago (7-16-10), already out of the playoff race, won for the first time since Sept. 3. New England (10-14-9) lost for the second time in its last six games.
Michael de Leeuw opened the scoring in the ninth minute for Chicago, and New England tied it in the 43rd minute on Diego Fagundez's long shot.
TORONTO FC, IMPACT 2, TIE
MONTREAL (AP) — Tosaint Ricketts scored in the 87th minute to give Toronto FC the tie in rainy Montreal.
The Impact clinched a playoff spot, and Toronto remained in contention for one of the top two Eastern Conference placings that would give it home-field advantage and a bye into the conference semifinals.
Jozy Altidore also scored for Toronto (13-9-11), which remained winless in five games (0-1-4). Ignacio Piatti scored twice for the Impact (11-10-12).
SPORTING KC 0, REAL SALT LAKE 0, TIE
SANDY, Utah (AP) — Nick Rimando extended his MLS record with his 129th shutout and Real Salt Lake tied Sporting Kansas City.
Real Salt Lake (12-11-10) leads a group of four teams for the final three playoff spots. Sporting KC (12-13-8), Seattle and Portland are all within one or two points of RSL — with one week to go.
ORLANDO CITY 2, UNION 0
CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Carlos Rivas and Julio Baptista scored and Orlando City beat Philadelphia, costing the Union a chance to clinch a playoff spot.
With New England's loss to Chicago on Sunday, the Union (11-13-9) needed only a tie to secure the final playoff spot. Orlando is 8-11-14.
WHITECAPS 0, EARTHQUAKES 0, TIE
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Paolo Tornaghi had a clean sheet in his first MLS start and Vancouver tied the San Jose in a game with no playoff implications.
Both teams had already seen their postseason hopes vanish. Vancouver (9-15-9) had its winless streak extended to four games and San Jose (8-11-14) has only won once in its last 10 games.
