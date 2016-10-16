NHL Capsules

Josh Bailey scored 54 seconds into overtime to give the New York Islanders a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks in their home opener Sunday night.
Brock Nelson and John Tavares scored for the Islanders and Jaroslav Halak stopped 24 shots to get New York its first win of the season after opening with two road losses.
Cam Fowler and Ryan Getzlaf scored in the third period for the Ducks and John Gibson finished with 27 saves. Anaheim fell to 0-2-1 on its season-opening five-game trip.
The Ducks trailed 2-0 in the third before rallying to tie it.
SABRES 6, OILERS 2
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Ryan O'Reilly had two goals and two assists and Buffalo pounded Edmonton for its first victory of the season.
Brian Gionta also scored twice, and Kyle Okposo and Matt Moulson had Buffalo's other goals. Robin Lehner made 31 saves.
Benoit Pouliot and Milan Lucic scored for the Oilers, who had won back-to-back games before the loss.
Cam Talbot stopped 17 shots for Edmonton. Jonas Gustavsson relieved Talbot in the second period and stopped the only shot he faced before exiting with an injury about 10 minutes later.
