Drunken LSU fan accused of assaulting emergency room staff

2:56 Richard Sherman on why he blew up at Seahawks' sideline Pause

3:03 Earl Thomas on "Angels in the Outfield" play leading to Seahawks win

3:34 Pete Carroll: Seahawks came back "when we needed to"

2:38 Russell Wilson after Seahawks rally past Atlanta

3:49 Highlights: Sumner's 'bone-to-bone' defense too tough in the mud at Bellarmine

1:27 'There not enough words to describe the feeling': Stadium clinches playoff berth with win over Wilson

3:18 Highlights: Micah Smith, Graham-Kapowsin run over Olympia, 63-28

2:14 Pete Carroll: Seahawks to make game-time decisions on Chancellor, Clark

3:20 Highlights: Goal-line stand, defense secure Beamer's 10-3 win over Auburn Mountainview

0:28 Sumner's Tre Weed scores go-ahead TD to beat Olympia, earns TNT play call of the week