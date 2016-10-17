Bauer leaves in first inning after blood drips from finger

Cleveland right-hander Trevor Bauer faced only four batters Monday night before being pulled from Game 3 of the AL Championship Series after blood began dripping out of his injured finger.
Bauer had been pushed back two days to Game 3 because he cut his right pinkie on a drone last week. He received stitches, but with two on and two out in the first inning against Toronto on Monday, there was already blood on his hand and coming out of his finger.
He was replaced by Dan Otero after 21 pitches.
Bauer's early exit likely means Corey Kluber will pitch Game 4 on short rest for Cleveland. Manager Terry Francona had said that was his plan if Bauer's finger acted up.
