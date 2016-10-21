Nothing too big or small for Hardgrove to succeed at PLU

Whatever role senior Darin Hardgrove has served for Pacific Lutheran University football over the years, he has fit into.
His first two seasons, Hardgrove grew to play fullback and block for standout Niko Madison.
And this past offseason. Hardgrove shrank, losing a considerable amount of weight to team up with Marc Gallant as time-share halfbacks in the PLU backfield in 2016.
The plan has worked. PLU is averaging 158.6 rushing yards per game, which ranks fourth in the Northwest Conference. And taking into account that both halfbacks catch passes, too, their combined 612 yards from scrimmage make up nearly 35 percent of the team’s total offensive output.
“Competition is a good thing,” Lutes running backs coach Jud Keim said. “And it’s been a nice teammate competition between Marc and Darin.”
Like any standout high school running back, Hardgrove came to PLU in 2013 wanting to run the football.
He had set rushing records at Eastmont High School. But when he arrived, he quickly got to know Madison, the top tailback in the conference.
To get on the field, Hardgrove knew he’d have to settle on moving to fullback and becoming a blocker.
“At first, I went through a rough patch because I wanted to play halfback and run the ball, not block for the person running the ball,” Hardgrove said. “That only lasted a few days. After talking to Jud, it just helped for him to tell me to embrace the role I had.”
Hardgrove came to PLU weighing 180 pounds. Within four months, he had already put on 20 extra pounds. To gain the final 15 pounds, Hardgrove admitted he “ate anything and everything,” and stuck to powerlifting.”
Midway through his sophomore season, Hardgrove was the every-week starting fullback.
After Madison graduated, Hardgrove returned to halfback. He kept on most of the weight he had gained, but noticed he was losing playing time to Gallant.
Hardgrove rushed for 193 yards on 58 carries last season, averaging a paltry 3.3 yards per attempt. But he did open some eyes on the final day of the season with his 17-carry, 70-yard effort against conference powerhouse Linfield College in a 38-10 loss.
“We always knew he had some ability,” PLU co-offensive coordinator Trevor Roberts said. “But he made some tremendous runs in that game. It certainly lit a fire with him.”
In their one-on-one meeting after the season, Keim said that if Hardgrove was going to seriously challenge Gallant for work, he needed to slim down.
“It was definitely harder taking the weight off,” Hardgrove said.
His offseason days generally started with a meal of lean meats, egg whites and Greek yogurt. He would then leave for the gym to lift weights, then work on speed and agility training with the university’s strength and conditioning coach, Chris Rice.
“It probably took a good three weeks to feel it, and when I did, it was, ‘Wow,’ ” Hardgrove said. “Kinesthetically, I felt better. I just felt smooth. I was running and making every cut.”
When PLU training camp rolled around, Hardgrove reported at a svelte 190 pounds. And he fared extremely well in all the strength and speed-and-agility testing.
“I was a little leaner,” Hardgrove said, “and I guess a little meaner.”
Then a funny thing happened out of the blue. Not only did Hardgrove earn equal playing time with Gallant in the backfield, his burst impressed defensive coordinator Craig McCord so much, he now comes in on obvious passing downs as a left-side pass rusher.
In fact, last week during the team’s 45-41 loss to Whitworth, when Hardgrove came on for defense, one of the Pirates’ offensive tackles noticed something was odd.
“He started talking to the offensive guard next to him, asking, ‘Why is he out here — isn’t he the running back?’ ” Hardgrove said. “The guard just said, ‘That is crazy, man.’ It was so funny.”
Hardgrove represents one of the many examples of the selfless nature of PLU football. And in the end, it all worked out well for him.
“If you ask anybody on our team, he is our hardest-working kid,” Keim said. “And his career reminds me of one of my favorite Frosty (Westering) sayings, ‘He plans his work and works his plan.’ ”
Todd Milles: 253-597-8442, @ManyHatsMilles
Comments