Trammell, Mercer cruise past Austin Peay, 41-34

John Russ threw two touchdown passes and Kyle Trammell scored on a 50-yard run in the fourth quarter to help Mercer beat Austin Peay 41-34 on Saturday night.
Trammell, who is listed as a linebacker and came in with just four carries for 8 yards this season, finished with 97 yards rushing on 13 carries.
Russ connected with Marquise Irvin and Chandler Curtis to give Mercer (4-3) a 14-0 lead late in the first quarter.
Kente Williams' 26-yard touchdown run pulled Austin Peay (0-7) within seven with 13:48 left in the first half, but Cole Fisher sandwiched field goals of 24 and 26 yards around a 6-yard scoring run by CJ Keckley and the Bears led 27-6 at the end of the third quarter.
The Governors scored 28 fourth-quarter points, but Trammell's long run and a 45-yard return for a score of an onside kick by Curtis helped the Bears withstand the rally.
Williams had three TD runs for Austin Peay.
The Governors have lost 22 in a row, the longest active streak in Division I.
