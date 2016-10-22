Stetson beats Campbell 30-24 in OT

Donald Payne returned blocked field goal attempt for a touchdown in overtime to give Stetson a 30-24 victory over Campbell on Saturday.
In overtime, Payne recovered the ball when a Campbell field goal attempt was blocked and ran it into the end zone for a touchdown, giving the Hatters (4-3, 2-2 Pioneer League) the win.
The Hatters were leading 24-10 late in the game when Anthony Robbins threw two TDs for the Camels (3-3, 1-2), tying the game 24-24 with 11 seconds left in regulation. He found Trey Sanders from the 10, and Aaron Blockmon with a 6-yarder plus a two-point conversion.
The Hatters trailed 10-7 at halftime but Cole Martin's 14-yard touchdown pass to Donald Parham and a 4-yard scoring run by Cole Mazza brought Stetson back to lead 21-10 at the end of the third quarter. Martin finished with 120 yards passing.
Robbins threw for 209 yards and a touchdown for the Camels.
