Local college football: A stop, then a score — and a UPS win over Lewis & Clark

There hasn’t been much the University of Puget Sound defense has done to turn the tide of a Northwest Conference game this
season.
But it did Saturday at the most crucial time.
The Loggers will take a victory any way they can get one — and did by holding off Lewis & Clark, 39-28, at Baker Stadium in Tacoma.
UPS rolled up 644 yards of offense, including 562 passing yards and four touchdowns from senior quarterback Hans Fortune.
Three wide receivers — Brennan Schon (155 yards), Steve Branham (132) and Dustin Harrison (100) — posted 100-yard games.
But the game took a few weird twists — starting with the Pioneers taking a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter.
Lewis & Clark tallied two touchdowns in 55 seconds. Niko Fortino hit Carl Appleton on a 13-yard scoring pass to give the Pioneers a 7-3 lead.
And after Fortune was picked off deep in Loggers territory, Fortino wasted no time cashing in, tossing a 10-yard touchdown to Gage Bumgardner.
UPS answered with three touchdowns in the final nine minutes of the first half, all on Fortune touchdown passes. Two of them went to Schon — the last a 5-yarder that put the Loggers up 30-14 with 31 seconds remaining.
“It was a weird game in the sense that it was readily available our offense would move the football,” UPS coach Jeff Thomas said. “But it came in sporadic bursts.”
The Pioneers went on their own run, scoring two touchdowns at the end of the third quarter to cut it to 33-28.
And they drove right back down the field to the UPS 31-yard-line early in the fourth quarter.
But on back-to-back plays, Fortino was sacked by defensive linemen Monty Newman and Todd Blakely to put the Pioneers out of field goal range, forcing them to punt.
“We were able to get pressure without bringing anybody,” Thomas said. “It was nice to see technique start to pay off on those two crucial back-to-back plays.”
The Loggers (3-3, 1-3 in NWC) drove 80 yards in seven plays on their next drive to score the decisive touchdown on a 5-yard run by Austin Wagner with 6:34 to go.
“That was the game,” Thomas said. “We not only stopped their momentum, but immediately put points on the board.”
At George Fox 22, Pacific Lutheran 18: For the second consecutive week, the Lutes suffered fourth-quarter heartbreak, this time in a road loss in Newberg, Oregon.
GFU went 79 yards in 16 plays to take the lead for the first time — 22-18 — on quarterback Grant Schroeder’s 5-yard touchdown run with 6:45 remaining.
Threatening to retake the lead, the Lutes drove all the way to the Bruins’ 22 on their next series. But quarterback Jon Schaub was picked off near the goal line by GFU’s Ryan Russo to end the drive.
PLU (3-3, 2-2 in NWC) got it back in the final minute at the Bruins’ 27. But the offense could not get off a fourth-and-2 play from GFU 9 as time expired.
It was the Bruins’ first victory over the Lutes in the series’ history.
Comments