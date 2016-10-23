Lloyd scores twice, US women beat Switzerland 5-1

Carli Lloyd scored twice and the U.S. women's national team beat Switzerland 5-1 in an exhibition match Sunday.
Christen Press, Crystal Dunn and Kealia Ohai also scored for the United States, playing its second friendly against Switzerland this week. The U.S. defeated the Swiss 4-0 on Wednesday night in Utah.
Ohai entered the game late for her international debut and scored 48 seconds later on for her first goal. It was the fastest goal in a debut in team history, one second faster than Lynn Williams' goal in her debut on Wednesday.
Comments