Tuesday's Sports in Brief

PRO FOOTBALL
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants released placekicker Josh Brown six days after police documents revealed Brown admitted to repeatedly abusing his former wife while they were married.
The move came shortly after the player issued a statement insisting that he never hit his wife during a six year period when he admits spousal abuse.
Giants President John Mara says the team's beliefs, judgments and decisions were "misguided" in how it handled its relationship with Brown. He indicated the Giants did not know the full extent of Brown's problem until last week.
It is not immediately clear whether Brown will receive the rest of his $1.26 million salary.
DENVER (AP) - Authorities say a fan has died after falling 60 feet at the Denver Broncos' stadium after a game on Monday night.
Stadium Management Co., which operates Sports Authority Field at Mile High, said the fan fell over a railing.
The medical examiner's office said Tuesday the man was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead. He was identified as 36-year-old Jason Coy.
Denver police say he was sitting on a railing when he fell. Witnesses and emergency responders immediately tried to help.
The incident occurred near the north end of the stadium following the Broncos' game against the Houston Texans.
In a statement, the Broncos said the team is "reviewing this tragic incident and will continue to maintain all necessary safety measures for our fans."
DENVER (AP) — Police are investigating a burglary at the home of Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware that occurred while he was at Monday night's football game with the Houston Texans.
Denver police spokesman Doug Schepman said the break-in was reported early Tuesday. A police report said the men came through the front door but does not disclose what items were taken.
A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Ware's Super Bowl 50 ring was stolen. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team isn't discussing details of the burglary and the players were off Tuesday. The ring is valued at more than $30,000.
Ware said on Twitter that he came home to find his house was "robbed." He says is more concerned about his safety than material possessions and is grateful for "hidden cameras."
OLYMPICS
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — National Hockey League representatives are in South Korea to inspect Olympic facilities as the league mulls a decision on whether to let its players appear for a sixth consecutive Olympics in Pyeongchang.
Pyeongchang's organizing committee said the NHL delegation led by vice president of international strategy Lynn White and facilities operation manager Dan Craig will make inspections on Thursday and Friday of facilities in Gangneung, a city near Pyeongchang which will host the ice hockey tournament during the 2018 Winter Games.
The International Olympic Committee's negotiations with the NHL over having the league's players competing in Pyeongchang have stalled over the IOC's decision not to pay for NHL players' travel and insurance as it has in the past.
PRO BASKETBALL
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA begins its season with international players making up one-quarter of the league.
The 113 international players come from 41 countries and territories. A maximum of 15 players are allowed on the 30 NBA teams.
The NBA said Tuesday that the Utah Jazz lead the way with seven international players. Every team has at least one such player. Canadians are most represented for the third straight year. Eleven players from Canada are on NBA rosters, followed by France at 10, Brazil at nine, and Australia and Spain at eight.
International newcomers making debuts Wednesday night include Dragan Bender of Croatia, the No. 4 overall draft pick by Phoenix, and Buddy Hield of the Bahamas, the No. 6 selection by New Orleans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The NCAA says North Carolina's argument that the governing body lacks jurisdiction in the school's ongoing multi-year academic case is "without merit."
In a Sept. 19 filing released by the school, the NCAA enforcement staff pushed back against the school's procedural arguments in response to five serious charges by saying all the arguments lacked merit. UNC had argued that its accreditation agency — which put the school on a year of probation that expired over the summer — was the proper authority to handle such a matter instead of college sports' governing body.
UNC also argued that there was an expired four-year statute of limitations and a March 2012 ruling in an earlier case should have precluded some of the current charges.
In addition, the school said that some material from an outside investigator's report into academic irregularities on the Chapel Hill campus shouldn't be used because interviews weren't performed to NCAA protocols.
HOCKEY
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A local youth hockey association is not responsible for a brawl that erupted among spectators at a 2006 tournament for 13-year-olds, the state's highest court ruled.
The lawsuit was filed by Raymond Pink, who received a head injury in the melee following the game between teams from Rome and Whitestown. He had argued that the Rome Youth Hockey Association failed to enforce a "zero tolerance" policy on violence in the stands.
The court ruled, however, that the hockey association could not have foreseen the incident. The man who struck Pink later pleaded guilty to assault.
"The criminal assault ... was not a reasonably foreseeable result of any failure to take preventative measures," the court ruled.
DAILY FANTASY SPORTS
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — DraftKings and FanDuel will pay $6 million apiece to New York state to resolve lawsuits alleging the daily fantasy sports companies engaged in false advertising under a legal settlement announced by state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.
The deal ends a legal fight that saw FanDuel and DraftKings briefly halt operations in New York earlier this year after Schneiderman said their business amounted to illegal gambling. Schneiderman's office also accused the two companies of misleading players about potential winnings advertisements and marketing material. Tuesday's settlement resolves those claims.
Under the terms of the agreement, FanDuel and DraftKings will agree to revise the terms and conditions disclosed to players and post information about actual winnings online.
Comments