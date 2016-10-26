Arrieta no-hits Indians through 5 innings; Cubs lead 5-0

Chicago pitcher Jake Arrieta has not allowed a hit through five innings, and the Cubs lead the Cleveland Indians 5-0 as they try to even the World Series at one game apiece.
The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner struck out six, walked three and threw 79 pitches in Game 2 Wednesday night. After giving free passes to Francisco Lindor and Mike Napoli with two outs in the first, he retired Jose Ramirez on a long fly.
Arrieta retired nine straight batters before walking Ramirez with two outs in the fourth.
Arrieta has pitched two no-hitters in his career. He did it against Cincinnati this year and against the Dodgers last year.
The only no-hitter in World Series history was a perfect game by Don Larsen of the New York Yankees in 1956 against Brooklyn.
Arrieta went 18-8 put struggled with his mechanics during the second half of the regular season. He allowed four runs over five innings in losing Game 3 of the NL Championship Series to the Dodgers.
