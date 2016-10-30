MLS Playoff Capsules

Jozy Altidore scored in the 84th minute to break a feisty stalemate and substitute Tosaint Ricketts added a stoppage-time goal to give Toronto FC a 2-0 victory over New York City FC on Sunday night in Game 1 of the MLS Eastern Conference semifinal series.
The second game in the two-leg series is next Sunday at Yankee Stadium.
The go-ahead goal came from Michael Bradley's free kick that NYCFC failed to clear. The ball bounced around the penalty box, with Ricketts taking a swing before it went to Altidore.
Ricketts made it 2-0 in injury time on a windy night at BMO Field, poking in Nick Hagglund's cross on a second attempt. Ricketts came on in the 83rd minute.
GALAXY 1, RAPIDS 0
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Giovani dos Santos scored his first career playoff goal in the 55th minute and Los Angeles beat Colorado in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.
Los Angeles had its 10th shutout of the season. Colorado will host the second leg next Sunday.
Jelle Van Damme set up the goal, cutting back his defender at the edge of the box and findings Santos at the penalty spot. Dos Santos headed it down and it deflected off defender Daniel Steres.
IMPACT 1, RED BULLS 0
MONTREAL (AP) — Matteo Mancosu scored in the 61st minute and Montreal beat New York in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Montreal will take a one-goal lead into the second leg of the two-game, aggregate-goals series next Sunday at Red Bull Arena. The Impact were playing on three days of rest after their 4-2 victory at D.C. United in the knockout round Thursday, when Mancosu scored twice.
