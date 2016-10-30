Kentucky routs Clarion 108-51 in exhibition opener

Malik Monk came off the bench to score 15 points, Derek Willis and Bam Adebayo each added 13 and Kentucky rolled past Clarion 108-51 in an exhibition Sunday night against Wildcats coach John Calipari's alma mater.
De'Aaron and Sacha Killeya-Jones each added 12 points as the Wildcats' latest highly touted freshman class debuted. Sophomore Isaiah Briscoe had 11 points and 11 assists in a game that was interesting early before Kentucky's talent quickly ran away and built a lead as large as 57 points against the Golden Eagles.
Besides making 6 of 9 from the field, Adebayo grabbed 14 rebounds and had a block for Kentucky, which shot 61 percent. Brad Calipari, the coach's son, added a couple of late 3-pointers on four attempts while freshman Wenyen Gabriel had nine points.
B.J. Andrews scored 16 points for Clarion, which shot 30 percent and was outrebounded 51-28.
Kentucky hosts Asbury in its final exhibition next Sunday.
Comments