October 30, 2016 6:34 PM

Kentucky routs Clarion 108-51 in exhibition opener

The Associated Press
LEXINGTON, Ky.

Malik Monk came off the bench to score 15 points, Derek Willis and Bam Adebayo each added 13 and Kentucky rolled past Clarion 108-51 in an exhibition Sunday night against Wildcats coach John Calipari's alma mater.

De'Aaron and Sacha Killeya-Jones each added 12 points as the Wildcats' latest highly touted freshman class debuted. Sophomore Isaiah Briscoe had 11 points and 11 assists in a game that was interesting early before Kentucky's talent quickly ran away and built a lead as large as 57 points against the Golden Eagles.

Besides making 6 of 9 from the field, Adebayo grabbed 14 rebounds and had a block for Kentucky, which shot 61 percent. Brad Calipari, the coach's son, added a couple of late 3-pointers on four attempts while freshman Wenyen Gabriel had nine points.

B.J. Andrews scored 16 points for Clarion, which shot 30 percent and was outrebounded 51-28.

Kentucky hosts Asbury in its final exhibition next Sunday.

