Demoralization sets in for Bills after 41-25 loss to Pats

1:43 Pete Carroll on Michael Bennett possibly needing knee surgery, more Seahawks injuries Pause

0:35 Jermaine Kearse on the final play he almost made that would have sent Seahawks past Saints

2:41 Pete Carroll on officiating: "I could gripe about it. I'm not going to do it"

2:29 Seahawks' Russell Wilson on fatherhood, pectoral injury

0:19 Jimmy Graham silent after return to New Orleans

2:50 Michael Bennett's advice on fatherhood "Always make the wife think she's right"

2:35 Richard Sherman goes full Harry Potter in Seahawks presser

2:38 Head coach Pete Carroll gushes about heart, character of Seahawks' defense

2:48 South Puget Sound Community College celebrates day of the dead