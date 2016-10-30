Sports

October 30, 2016 6:43 PM

Toronto FC beats NYCFC 2-0 in Game 1 of Eastern semis

The Associated Press
TORONTO

Jozy Altidore scored in the 84th minute to break a feisty stalemate and substitute Tosaint Ricketts added a stoppage-time goal to give Toronto FC a 2-0 victory over New York City FC on Sunday night in Game 1 of the MLS Eastern Conference semifinal series.

The second game in the two-leg series is next Sunday at Yankee Stadium.

The go-ahead goal came from Michael Bradley's free kick that NYCFC failed to clear. The ball bounced around the penalty box, with Ricketts taking a swing before it went to Altidore.

Ricketts made it 2-0 in injury time on a windy night at BMO Field, poking in Nick Hagglund's cross on a second attempt. Ricketts came on in the 83rd minute.

