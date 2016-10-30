Gasol scores 20 to help Grizzlies beat Wizards in OT

Marc Gasol scored 20 points, including a 3-pointer to send the game into overtime, then helped the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Washington Wizards 112-103 Sunday night.
Gasol's 3 from 27 feet with 15.7 seconds left in regulation tied the score at 100-all. John Wall's 9-foot attempt at the horn was off, sending the game to an extra period.
Gasol then connected on two more 3s in overtime as Memphis opened a 112-100 advantage to seal the win.
Mike Conley had 24 points and 11 assists for the Grizzlies. Zach Randolph had 22 points, while Vince Carter added 18 while shooting 5 for 6 on 3s.
John Wall led the Wizards with 22 points and 13 assists as all five Washington starters reached double figures. Bradley Beal and Marcin Gortat had 14 points apiece, with Gortat also grabbing 12 rebounds. Otto Porter had 13 points, while Markieff Morris and Marcus Thornton added 11 each.
Washington led 96-88 with just over 3 minutes left, but a flagrant foul on Wall led to a pair of free throws by Carter. On the ensuing possession, Conley connected from distance.
Memphis could get no closer than one point on two occasions. And Wall's two free throws with 24 seconds left gave the Wizards a 100-97 lead.
Gasol's 27-footer was the second of the game, but the 7-foot center had two more long-range shots as Memphis pulled away in overtime.
Gasol had eight of the Grizzlies' 12 points in the extra period. Conely had the other four.
It was turn-back-the-clock night in the first half for Memphis. First, Randolph came off the bench to connect on 5 of 7 shots. Then, Carter — the oldest player in the league — converted his first four 3-pointers.
But the Wizards were getting to the rim to chip away at an early 15-point Memphis lead. Wall had 13 in the half and Beal added 10 points.
That allowed Washington to pull to 58-54 at the break, despite 15 points from Randolph and 13 each from Conley and Carter. Memphis connected on half of its 18 shots from outside the arc in the half.
Memphis still held a 78-77 lead entering the fourth.
In the fourth quarter, there were nine lead changes and three ties.
TIP-INS
Wizards: Wall had already reached 10 assists at halftime. .. Morris, who led Washington in scoring with 22 points in the opening loss at Atlanta had four points in the first half and ended with 11. ... Morris drew a technical in first quarter arguing a second quick foul with referee Scott Wall after several warnings. ... Wall got a technical in second quarter courtesy of Haywoode Workman. ... Washington got off to a 2 for 13 start from the field.
Grizzlies: F Jarrell Martin, in his second season out of LSU, got his first career start. ... Martin starting was part of a lineup shuffle for Memphis as coach David Fizdale looked for a better start.
GUNNER GASOL
Gasol's four 3-pointers were a career-high. He had one in the first half before his trio down the stretch. Fizdale is encouraging his big men like Gasol and Randolph to take 3-pointers.
UP NEXT
Wizards: Hosts Toronto on Wednesday night in its home opener to start a stretch of eight of 11 at home.
Grizzlies: At Minnesota on Tuesday night. The Grizzlies defeated the Timberwolves 102-98 in the season opener.
