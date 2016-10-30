Lodeiro scores twice, Sounders top FC Dallas 3-0 in Game 1

Nicolas Lodeiro scored twice and Nelson Valdez added a goal — all in an 8-minute span early in the second half— and the Seattle Sounders rolled past FC Dallas 3-0 on Sunday night in the first leg of the MLS Western Conference semifinals.
Dallas, winner of the Supporters Shield with the best regular-season record, now must score at least three times when the teams play the second leg in Texas next Sunday to keep its season alive.
Valdez, whose 88th-minute goal beat Sporting Kansas City in a knockout game Thursday, put Seattle on the board in the 50th minute. Joevin Jones crossed a target ball from the left side into the penalty area. Valdez ran to the top of the 6-yard box, went up and over Dallas defender Maynor Figueroa and headed it into the back left corner.
Lodeiro made it 2-0 at the outset of the 55th minute, running onto Jordan Morris' short crossing pass and blasting it into the back right corner from 6 yards in front.
Just 3 minutes later, Lodeiro took a through ball from Jones, streaked down the left side, and, from the top left corner of the 6, fired to the far corner.
