Ross, Lester help Cubs stay alive in World Series

2:41 Pete Carroll on officiating: "I could gripe about it. I'm not going to do it" Pause

0:19 Jimmy Graham silent after return to New Orleans

2:48 Russell Wilson on Seahawks' last play into end zone in loss to Saints: "It was close"

2:29 Seahawks' Russell Wilson on fatherhood, pectoral injury

1:43 Pete Carroll on Michael Bennett possibly needing knee surgery, more Seahawks injuries

2:48 South Puget Sound Community College celebrates day of the dead

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

0:31 How to check your ballot status

0:44 Old Town salmon statue caper spawns questions