NHL Capsules

Corey Crawford made 32 saves, Jonathan Toews and Marian Hossa each had a power-play goal and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-0 on Sunday night.
Artem Anisimov also scored to extend his career-best point streak to seven games. He has six goals and five assists during the run.
Toews got his first goal of the season — the Chicago captain had just three assists in the Blackhawks' first eight games. Hossa scored into an empty net with 1:10 remaining.
Peter Budaj made 26 saves for Los Angeles.
Hossa was honored in a pregame ceremony for becoming the 44th player with 500 goals, a milestone he reached on Oct. 18.
FLYERS 4, HURRICANES 3
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Manning scored the tiebreaking short-handed goal early in the third period, and Philadelphia held on to beat Carolina.
Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist, giving him points in a league-high nine straight games. Shayne Gostisbehere and Radko Gudas also scored for the Flyers. Wayne Simmonds had two assists, and Michal Neuvirth stopped 26 shots.
Jeff Skinner had a goal and an assist for Carolina, and Justin Faulk and Viktor Stalberg also scored. Victor Rask, who has points in all seven games this season, added an assist. Cam Ward finished with 24 saves.
The Flyers snapped a two-game skid and beat the Hurricanes for the second time this season.
FLORIDA 5, DETROIT 2
DETROIT (AP) — Colton Sceviour scored three goals — one at even strength, one on the power play and one short-handed — for his first career hat trick and added an assist to lead Florida.
Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and Jonathan Marchessault also scored for the Panthers. James Reimer made 34 saves.
Dylan Larkin and Brendan Smith scored for Detroit, and Frans Nielsen had two assists. Peter Mrazek stopped six of the 10 shots before being replaced by Jimmy Howard in the second period. Howard finished with 13 saves.
SENATORS 2, OILERS 0
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Craig Anderson returned following his wife's cancer diagnosis and made 37 saves for his second shutout in two starts to helping Ottawa beat Edmonton.
Anderson left the team Thursday to be with his wife, Nicholle, but returned to start this game. Teammates took turns hugging Anderson after the final horn, and the 35-year-old goalie was crying on the ice after being named the game's first star.
Mike Hoffman and Bobby Ryan scored for the Senators, who have won two of three.
The Oilers ended a five-game winning streak. Cam Talbot made 20 saves.
SABRES 3, JETS 1
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Sunday.
Brian Gionta also scored for Buffalo, and Robin Lehner made 37 saves.
Nickolaj Ehlers scored for Winnipeg early in the third period.
Okposo opened the scoring midway through the first period, regaining control of his own blocked shot and driving it over goalie Michael Hutchinson's shoulder. Brian Gionta made it 2-0 less than 2 minutes later, and Okposo beat Hutchinson again, this time high on his stick side, to make it 3-0 in the second.
ISLANDERS 5, MAPLE LEAFS 1
NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson and Shane Prince each had a goal and an assist, Thomas Greiss stopped 33 shots, and the New York Islanders snapped a two-game skid.
Travis Hamonic, Casey Cizikas and Josh Bailey also scored, and Nikolay Kulemin, Nick Leddy and Dennis Seidenberg each had two assists for the Islanders.
Jake Gardiner scored for the Maple Leafs and Jhonas Enroth finished with 30 saves. Toronto lost its sixth straight on the road (0-3-3).
After Gardiner scored 50 seconds into the third to pull the Maple Leafs to 2-1, Prince and Bailey scored 2:39 apart to stretch new York's lead to three.
The Islanders honored former fan-favorite Matt Martin with a video tribute during a stoppage in the opening period. It was the first time Martin played against them since signing with Toronto in the offseason.
RANGERS 6, LIGHTNING 1
NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Grabner scored three goals for his third career hat trick to help the New York Rangers win for the fourth time in five games.
Rick Nash, Jimmy Vesey and J.T. Miller also sacored for New York. Antti Raanta stopped 31 shots.
Nash, Grabner and Vesey scored in a span of 2 minutes, 19 seconds midway through the second period to give the Rangers a 3-0 lead. Miller, who also had two assists, scored late in the second and Grabner added two more in the third to make it 6-0. Kevin Hayes had three asissts.
Steven Stamkos spoiled Raanta's shutout bid with about 3 1/2 minutes remaining, and Ben Bishop finished with 31 saves for the Lightning.
CAPITALS 3, FLAMES 1
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Marcus Johansson scored twice to lead Washington.
Brett Connolly also scored for the Capitals, Jay beagle had two assists, and Braden Holtby stopped 21 shots.
Mikael Backlund scored his first of the season for Calgary, and Brian Elliott had 26 saves while ending a three-game win streak.
Connolly opened the scoring 2:01 into the game and Johansson redirected Alex Ovechkin's snap pass on the power play at 7:14 to double the lead.
Backlund pulled the Flames within one with 6:16 remaining in the first.
Neither team scored again until Johansson's empty-netter with 25 seconds left gave him five goals and a team-leading nine points.
Comments